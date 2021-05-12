Darul Uloom Deoband issues fatwa on Eid-ul-Fitr namaz, asks Muslims to follow COVID-19 guidelines

New Delhi: Ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr, the Darul Uloom Deoband has issued a fatwa saying that not able to offer namaz is forgiven under such circumstances. The fatwa was issued in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

Maulana Abdul Khaliq Madrasi 'naib mohtamim' issued a fatwa and said that offering 'Namaz e Chasht' is better under the current situation.

He said to offer Eid namaz in a congregation of 3 to 5 people and added that there is no need to worry if you cannot pray in the congregation because, under such circumstances, it is forgiven to not pray in the congregation.

Earlier, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had also called upon Muslims to avoid big gatherings on occasion of Eid prayers and ensure the wearing of a mask and social distancing among two worshippers.

Leading Islamic seminary Jamia Nizamia had also issued a fatwa that Eid prayers can be offered in any clean open space, function halls and schools by following all COVID-19-related guidelines.

Eid is to be celebrated on Thursday (May 13, 2021) or Friday, depending on the sighting of the new crescent.

Meanwhile, India witnessed a record 4,205 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours and registered 3.48 lakh new cases, as per the Union Health Ministry's data on Wednesday (May 12).

India's death toll has now climbed to 2.54 lakh, while the total caseload has mounted to 2.33 crore after 3,48,421 fresh COVID-19 infections. There are now 37.04 lakh active cases across the country.