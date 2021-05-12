India registers record 4,205 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, adds 3.48 lakh new cases

New Delhi: India witnessed a record 4,205 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours and registered 3.48 lakh new cases, as per the Union Health Ministry's data on Wednesday (May 12, 2021).

India's death toll has now climbed to 2.54 lakh, while the total caseload has mounted to 2.33 crore after 3,48,421 fresh COVID-19 infections. There are now 37.04 lakh active coronavirus cases across the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a meeting with the States and UTs to review the COVID-19 situation in the country. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of all States/UTs.

He briefed the states on the action taken by the Centre in controlling the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic since 2020 and shared with them the work done by the Task Force and Expert Groups constituted by the Government of India on crucial matters like improvement and augmentation of health infrastructure, research & production of vaccines, the welfare of poor people, vaccination and supply of oxygen.

Gauba appreciated the real-time work done by the States/UTs to augment health infrastructure and informed them about the various advisories issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and other Ministries of Government of India on home isolation, care of mild COVID cases, etc.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has increased to 17.51 crore as per the Centre's provisional report on Tuesday evening.

Over 4.74 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. So far, around 30.39 lakh people across 30 states and UTs have received the coronavirus vaccine dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.



