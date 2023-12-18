Dawood Ibrahim Death Rumours: Internet Shut In Pakistan, Social Media Services Halted - Read Details

ISLAMABAD: In a shocking turn of events, reports of the infamous underworld don Dawood Ibrahim allegedly being poisoned have rattled Pakistan. The repercussions of this news have extended to a complete internet shutdown across the nation, raising suspicions about attempts to suppress information related to Dawood's critical condition.

Social Media Buzz Amidst Poisoning Claims

Social media platforms are abuzz with speculations that Dawood Ibrahim, the fugitive underworld figure, has fallen victim to poisoning. Sources indicate his hospitalisation in critical condition, prompting concerns and a flurry of online discussions.

Journalist Arzoo Kazmi Points To Cover-Up

Pakistani journalist Arzoo Kazmi, in a video statement, suggests a deliberate attempt to conceal a "major incident" by disrupting Twitter, Google, and YouTube services. She corroborates the critical condition of Dawood in the hospital, adding a layer of mystery to the unfolding situation.

Imran Khan's Virtual Rally And Possible Connections

However, some government insiders hint at a connection between the internet blackout and former Prime Minister Imran Khan's virtual rally, implying an effort to prevent potential unrest. The motives behind this drastic step remain speculative but may be tied to political events unfolding in the country.

Public Distress Escalates Amid Internet Blackout

The nationwide internet blackout has inflicted significant hardships on the people of Pakistan, exacerbating the distress caused by reduced internet speeds preceding Imran Khan's rally. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) remains silent on the matter, as social media users express concerns about potential rights infringements and business disruptions.

Details On Dawood Ibrahim's Reported Death

Reports on Monday suggested that Dawood Ibrahim, mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, may have succumbed to poisoning in a Karachi hospital on Sunday. While sources claim his demise between 8 pm and 9 pm (IST), no official confirmation has been issued. Dawood, a most-wanted terrorist in India, has purportedly resided in Pakistan for years, a claim repeatedly denied by Islamabad.

Dawood's Criminal Empire: 'D Company'

Dawood's international crime network, 'D Company,' has long been involved in illicit activities such as drug trafficking, money laundering, extortion, and arms smuggling. Designated a "global terrorist" by both India and the United Nations, he carries a hefty bounty of USD 25 million.

This dreaded underworld don’s organised crime syndicate, 'D Company,' also allegedly played a central role in the devastating 1993 Mumbai bombings that claimed over 250 lives and left thousands injured. The National Investigating Agency (NIA) has linked the syndicate to a range of nefarious activities, cementing Dawood's position as a high-profile target on global law enforcement lists.

Dawood's Rise From Mumbai's Underbelly To Infamy

Born in 1955 in the slums of Dongri, central Mumbai, Dawood's early involvement in theft and criminal activities set the stage for his ascent in the underworld. A protege of Haji Mastan, one of Mumbai's prominent underworld dons, Dawood's ambition led to a violent clash within the criminal underworld in 1984, forcing him to flee to Dubai.

The year 1993 marked a turning point, as a series of bomb blasts rocked Mumbai in the aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition. Dawood, now a fugitive, faced international scrutiny, with the FBI and Interpol placing him on their most-wanted lists. Fleeing Dubai, he sought asylum in Karachi under the protection of the Pakistani government.

Dawood Ibrahim's life, marked by a rise from Mumbai's slums to becoming a kingpin of organized crime, has captivated public interest. Several films, including "Shootout at Lokhandwala" and "Once Upon a Time in Mumbai," have depicted his criminal exploits, showcasing a dark chapter in India's history.

As the rumours surrounding Dawood's alleged poisoning persist and the nation grapples with the internet blackout, the unfolding events present a complex web of political, criminal, and social dimensions, leaving the public in suspense and speculation.