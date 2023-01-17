'Dawood Ibrahim married for 2nd time, living in Karachi': Haseena Parkar's son discloses key details to NIA

New Delhi: Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has married for the second time to a Pakistani woman and the wanted criminal has shifted to a new house in Karachi's Defense area. These shocking details have been revealed by Alishah Ibrahim Parkar, son of Dawood's late sister Haseena Parkar during an interrogation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). It has been found in NIA's investigation that Dawood Ibrahim's second wife is a Pakistani Pathan. His nephew has told NIA about the second marriage but has not given information about where the second wife is going to live and when she got married to Dawood. He also said that Dawood has not divorced his first wife Mehjabeen who he said is in touch with relatives in Mumbai.

As per media reports, the NIA investigation has also revealed that Dawood Ibrahim has changed his address in Karachi and has now shifted to the Defense area. In the investigation, the agencies have got a clue that Dawood changed his address in Pakistan a few days ago and is currently living in Karachi in the area belonging to the Pakistani Defense Ministry.

Dawood Ibrahim and Haseena Parkar's story

Sheikh Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar started out with the Haji Mastan gang but quickly rose in the Mumbai underworld. After Mastan moved to politics, he took over the gang growing even bigger in stature. Dawood runs one of the largest crime syndicates in the world and is accused of financing and conspiracy in the 1993 Mumbai blasts and other terror activities.

He is married to Mahjabeen Sheikh. Dawood has three daughters–Mahrukh Ibrahim, Mehreen Ibrahim and Maria Ibrahim, and a son named Moin. Mahrukh Ibrahim is married to Junaid–son of famous Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad.

Haseena Parkar took over Dawood’s crime syndicate in Mumbai after her siblings fled the country. Her husband was killed by Dawood’s rival Arun Gawli’s gang in 1991 that later led to the infamous JJ Hospital shootout. She died in 2014 of a heart attack at 55. A Bollywood biopic based on her life starring Shraddha Kapoor was also released in 2017.