'We have learnt our lesson from wars, want peace now': Pak PM's msg to PM Modi

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has insisted that India and Pakistan should sit at a table and resolve the Kashmir issue as the three wars with India have brought more misery, poverty and unemployment to the people. “My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is that let us sit down at the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning issues like Kashmir," Sharif told a news channel in a recent interview. Accusing India of human rights violations and persecution of minorities in Jammu and Kashmir, Sharif said “this must stop so that message can go around the globe that India is ready to have talks.”

"India and Pakistan were neighbours and they have to live with each other. It is up to us to live peacefully and make progress or quarrel with each other and waste time and resources. We have three wars with India and it only brought more misery, poverty and unemployment to the people. We have learnt our lesson and we want to live in peace provided we are able to resolve our genuine problems," he told Dubai-based Al Arabiya TV.

In a message to his counterpart PM Narendra Modi, the Pak PM said, “We want to alleviate poverty, achieve prosperity and provide education and health facilities and employment to our people and not waste our resources on bombs and ammunition, that is the message I want to give to Prime Minister Modi."

“We are nuclear powers, armed to the teeth and if God forbid a war breaks out who will live to tell what happened,” he added.