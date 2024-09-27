Day After Inspecting Delhi Roads, Arvind Kejriwal Writes To CM Atishi For Repair Work

Expressing concern over the deteriorating condition of Delhi's roads, AAP National Convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Chief Minister Atishi to initiate road repairs on a war footing. After reading his appeal in the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal handed it over to CM Atishi. Arvind Kejriwal has been inspecting damaged Delhi roads for the last few days. On Friday, along with CM Atishi, Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey and Model Town legislator Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, the former chief minister inspected the damaged Roshanara Road and promised swift repair and a comprehensive review of all PWD roads.

"According to the locals, the road has been in a damaged condition for the past seven to eight months. On Thursday, I went to Delhi University along with CM Atishi where also the road was broken. I want to request Atishi to assess the condition of all PWD roads in Delhi. "We will take all our MLAs and ministers out on the streets and make an assessment. The repair work of all damaged roads will start on a war footing in the coming months so that the residents of Delhi do not face any difficulty. I want to assure the people that I am back and all the stalled work will be resumed," Kejriwal said.

Arvind Kejriwal has also written a letter to Chief Minister Atishi, urging her to start the repair work of Delhi roads on a war footing. "The condition of roads was not that bad when I was arrested in March. A few days ago I met their big leader. I asked what did you get from my arrest? I was shocked and felt sad to hear him say that at least the Delhi government got derailed and the city was stalled," Kejriwal said in the letter.

"It rained a lot this year as a result of which many roads in Delhi got damaged. Please come out on the road with all ministers and MLAs and get an assessment of damaged roads done and start repairing them immediately," he stated. "We need to work day and night. All stalled works in Delhi have to be started. We need to solve all problems of the people of Delhi," the letter reads.

In a post on X, Atishi said, "Today, I inspected Roshanara Road, Malkaganj, with Arvind Kejriwal. The road is damaged due to the laying of a water board line." "Keeping in view the convenience of the people, this road will be constructed soon. Delhiites need not worry now, their son Kejriwal is now amongst them. In his presence, no one will be able to stop the work of Delhi," she said. (With agency inputs)