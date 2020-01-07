Day after lathicharge, Jadavpur University students protest in Kolkata against JNU incident

A day after Kolkata Police lathicharged students of Jadavpur University amidst an agitation while they came face to face with the supporters of BJP, the students took out a rally to protest against the JNU incident on Wednesday.

The students of Jadavpur University started their march from Hazra in South Kolkata and ended at Nizam Palace – which houses the central government offices. On arrival at the Nizam Palace, police set up barricades and prevented them from entering the premises.

Later, they submitted a deputation at the office of Union Ministry of Labour. The deputation mentioned three points – that they will hit the streets on January 8, 2019 to impose the bandh, protest against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NRC, CAA and NPR.

“We have mentioned three points in our deputation to the labour ministry. We ask the students community to unite and hit the streets tomorrow in support of the bharat bandh tomorrow. We will protest if PM comes to Kolkata on 10-11th. We will lie down on the roads and he will have to step on our chest. We will continue to protest against NRC, CAA and NPR,” said Aritra Mukhopadhyay, FETSU, Jadavpur University.

A day ago, officers of Kolkata Police resorted to a lathicharge on the students of Jadavpur University and BJP workers when they came face to face at Jadavpur’s Sulekha crossing.

While the BJP had been protesting against the defacing of their party office in Jadavpur, students of Jadavpur University hit the streets to protest against the JNU incident.