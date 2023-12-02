Day Before MP Poll Counting, Digvijaya Singh Takes 'Traitor' Jibe At Jyotiraditya Scindia

Brushing aside the exit polls predictions of the BJP having an edge in the state polls, former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijay Singh said that Congress is fully prepared and confident of its victory as there is no traitor left in the party. , "We are fully prepared. Now we have no Scindia left, hence there is no traitor," said Singh while talking to reporters in Bhopal.

Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh also expressed confidence that Congress will form a government in the state by winning over 130 seats in the state. "Tomorrow we will know where CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan stands. We will win more than 130 seats, not less than that in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

It may be recalled that Congress had won 114 seats while the BJP had won 109 seats. The majority mark in the state is 116. The Congress formed a government in the state with the help of BSP and independents but its government collapsed after several MLAs left the party to join BJP following a rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia. Scindia had announced his resignation from the Congress party in March 2020.

Recently, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also termed Scindia a 'traitor' while campaigning in the state. Madhya Pradesh went to polls for its 230 seats on November 17 with 77.82 per cent voter turnout.

The majority of the exit poll predicted a close contest in the state with the BJP having an edge. Some exit polls even gave a majority to the Congress as well. According to Axis My India exit poll, the BJP will win 140–162 seats, while the Congress will win 68–90. Polstrat awarded the Congress 111-121 seats and the BJP 106-116. Chanakya today projected a resounding victory for the BJP, awarding them 139–163 seats, while the Congress was only expected to receive 62–86 seats. The results of the Matrize exit poll gave the Congress 97-107 seats and the BJP 118-130.