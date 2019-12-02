Days after losing SPG cover, Priyanka Gandhi faces security breach at home

Days after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decided to withdraw the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover provided to members of Gandhi family, including Priyanka Gandhi, a car entered into her house in central Delhi's high-security Lodhi Estate on November 25.

Sources told Zee Media that five people including a girl were sitting in the car which managed to reach the porch near the garden at Priyanka Gandhi's house. Those sitting in the car walked straight to Priyanka's garden and asked for a photo to be taken with the Congress leader. Sources claimed that the family said they have come all the way from a town in Uttar Pradesh to click a photo with her. A complaint was filed in connection with this matter at Tughlaq Road police station by Priyanka on November 25. She had also informed the CRPF about the security breach too and all CRPF personnel who were tasked with Priyanka's security were suspended dereliction of duty.

On November 21, Priyanka Gandhi had slammed the Centre for removing SPG cover of the members of Gandhi family, saying the decision was “part of politics” and something that “keeps happening”.

On November 8, the MHA had decided to withdraw the SPG cover given to the Gandhi family and give them 'Z Plus' security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the MHA after threat assessment to the Gandhi family was done from different agencies. According to the intelligence bureau, there is no direct threat to the Gandhi family.

Commenting on the incident, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kishan Reddy said on Monday (December 2) that he has no information about the incident and he will seek a report from CRPF in this regard.

Home ministry sources said that full security on all parameters is provided to all dignitaries and it is likely that some known persons must have got access to breach Priyanka Gandhi's security.