Days ahead of Durga Puja, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath makes this big announcement

Amid rising coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of Inida, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday (September 28) announced that public events to celebrate Durga Puja will not be allowed in the state.

CM Yogi said that no celebrations will be allowed to take place on the roads across the state. The UP chief minister also urged the people to establish idol of goddess Durga in their homes.

CM Yogi also said that Ramlila will be staged in Uttar Pradesh under strict coronavirus COVID-19 guidelines. He assured the people of the state that the tradition of the staging of Ramlila will not be broken due to coronavirus pandemic but not more than 100 people will be allowed to watch the Ramlila at a time.

According to UP chief minister, social distancing norms will be followed strictly in order to curb the spread of coronavirus and people will have to follow the guidelies to prevent COVID-19.

On September 26, Gujarat government had announced that it will organise Navratri festival this year due to coronavirus pandemic.

“The nine-day traditional state-level Navratri festival, organised by the state government every year will not be celebrated in the larger public interest due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation this year,” an official communique quoted CM Rupani as saying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started the state-level garba function at Ahmedabad's GMDC Ground when he was the chief minister of Gujarat. In 2019, PM Modi had participated in the festival and had also performed ‘aarti’ at the GMDC ground.