Days before Xi's party congress, Covid-19 cases in Shanghai hit 3-month high

New Delhi: Covid cases in Shanghai have risen to a three-month high, as city officials quietly close schools and a slew of other venues in an attempt to contain a flare-up that has hit the financial hub just days before one of China's most important political events which is the Party Congress. The city reported 47 new infections on Wednesday, the most since a brief flare-up on July 13 sparked fears of another general lockdown. All but two of the most recent cases were discovered in quarantine. On Wednesday, Beijing recorded 18 cases. Despite the growing social and economic costs, Xi has made Covid Zero a cornerstone of his leadership, and China's propaganda machine has ramped up its defence of the policy this week, indicating that there will be no shift toward living with the virus anytime soon.

According to parents and social media posts, several schools in Shanghai have suspended in-person classes as the fear of infection spread grows. According to Covid prevention offices, at least five districts have closed entertainment venues such as cinemas, bars, and gyms in an effort to eradicate transmission. NDTV reported this.

While minor by international standards, the escalation comes just days before China's once-every-five-year Party Congress, where President Xi Jinping is expected to secure a record-breaking third term. Social media users bemoaned China's Covid Zero policy's never-ending cycle of shutdowns and reopenings. Others wondered if they would face another lockdown just months after a two-month ordeal in which many in Shanghai struggled to get food and medical care.

Authorities said Sunday that there will be no citywide school shutdown, despite social media speculation that the measure would be implemented. However, the gradual suspensions, as well as an increase in other restrictions such as the closure of neighbourhoods and individual residential compounds, have put Shanghai's 25 million residents on edge.

