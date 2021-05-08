DCGI gives nod to anti-COVID drug developed by DRDO for emergency use

New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Saturday (May 8, 2021) approved drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) which is developed by Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Lab.

The clinical trial results have shown that this molecule helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence. Higher proportion of patients treated with 2-DG showed RT-PCR negative conversion in patients infected with coronavirus.

The drug is expected to be of immense benefit to the people suffering from COVID-19 in the ongoing pandemic.

Being a generic molecule and analogue of glucose, it can be easily produced and made available in large quantities in the country.

The drug comes in a sachet in powder form, which is taken orally by dissolving it in water.

It accumulates in the virus infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. Its selective accumulation in virally infected cells makes this drug unique.

Meanwhile, India on Friday reported over 4.01 lakh (4,01,078) fresh COVID-19 cases and more than four thousand cases in the last 24 hours.

4,187 people succumbed to the deadly infection, the highest number of fatalities in a single day, as per the Union Health Ministry data on Saturday (May 8). The total caseload surpassed the 2.18-lakh mark (2,18,92,676), while the death count climbed to 2,38,270.

