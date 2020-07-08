DCW issues notice to UP Police after Delhi girl, suspected of being coronavirus COVID-19 positive, thrown out from moving bus

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Police after a Delhi girl, suspected of being coronavirus COVID-19 positive, was thrown out from a moving bus. The 19-year-old girl, who was a resident of Delhi's Mandawali, was travelling in a bus in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, said DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal.

Her family, who was travelling with her, alleged that she was pushed off the bus by the conductor near the Mathura toll plaza and the girl died on the spot due to the same, added Maliwal. She sought a reply by July 15.

In a notice, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, "The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognizance on media reports of the death of a 19-year-old girl, who was a resident of Mandawali, Delhi and was travelling in a bus in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. It has been reported that the girl was thrown out of a moving roadways bus by the driver and conductor who suspected her of being corona positive."

The letter added, "It has been reportedly alleged by the girls family who was travelling with her that the conductor of the bus threw her out of the bus near the Mathura toll plaza and the girl died on the spot due to the same. This is a very serious matter and merits your urgent attention."

"In light of the above, please provide the following information to the Commission: I. Copy of FIR registered in the matter. 2. Whether the accused persons have been arrested in the matter? If yes, please provide the details of the same. If not, please provide reasons for not arresting the accused. 3. Detailed action taken report in the matter. Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the Commission latest by 15.07.2020," added the notice.