हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

COVID-19: DDMA allows religious places in Delhi to reopen for devotees from today

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines on Thursday.

COVID-19: DDMA allows religious places in Delhi to reopen for devotees from today
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi government has allowed the reopening of religious places in the city for devotees from Friday (October 1, 2021) with strict adherence to Covid guidelines and standard operating procedures.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines on Thursday.

Religious places in the national capital were closed for devotees for over five months, since April 19, following the imposition of a lockdown due to the severe second wave of Covid infections.

Although the DDMA order permitted the entry of devotees to religious places, it prohibited large gatherings there.

It also directed the district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to ensure strict compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour in view of the upcoming festivals.

The authority in its fresh COVID-19 guidelines stated that fairs, melas, food stalls, jhoolas, rallies and processions will not be permitted during festivals in Delhi.

"Chhat pooja celebration shall not be allowed in public places and people are advised to celebrate the same at their homes," the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in official order.

The activities permitted and prohibited by the DDMA will continue up to October 15 midnight. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusReligious placesDDMADelhi Disaster Management Authoritydelhi unlock
Next
Story

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 600 Executive, Manager and other posts on sbi.co.in, details here

Must Watch

PT11M17S

The biggest crisis on the Congress government in Punjab!