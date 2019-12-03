हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Dead rat found in midday meal in Uttar Pradesh school, nine students admitted to hospital

 The dead rat was spotted in the mid day meal which was served to students of Janta Inter College government school at Pachenda in Mustafabad area of Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

Dead rat found in midday meal in Uttar Pradesh school, nine students admitted to hospital
Representational Image

At least nine students of a government school in Uttar Pradesh were admitted to hospital on Tuesday (December 3) after a dead rat was found in the midday meal served to them. The students of Janta Inter College government school at Pachenda in Mustafabad area of Muzaffarnagar district were served dal-rice as per menu of Tuesday. Sources told Zee Media that some students spotted the dead rat in the midday meal and many students then started complaining of uneasiness. The affected students were admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

The midday meal at school is supplied by a Hapur-based organisation called the Jan Kalyan Sewa Samiti. Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate Selva Kumari immediately rushed to the school after hearing the news and ordered the policemen to register an FIR against Jan Kalyan Sewa Samiti. 

On November 30, another incident had highlighted the poor state of the education system in Uttar Pradesh when an English teacher at a government school in Unnao failed to read even a few lines of English language from a book. Interestingly, the teacher teaches the very same language to the student at the government school. 

The incident came to light after District Magistrate Devendra Kumar Pandey conducted an inspection to assess the ground situation of the state of affairs in government schools. During the check, when DM Devendra Kumar asked an English teacher in in Sikandarpur Sarausi to read few lines from the book, she struggled to read even a sentence properly. 

Tags:
Uttar PradeshMid-Day MealMuzaffarnagardead rat
Next
Story

Ghaziabad suicide case: Main suspect traced in Kolkata, family taken in custody for enquiry

Must Watch

PT16M26S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day