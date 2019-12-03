Dead rat found in midday meal in Uttar Pradesh school, nine students admitted to hospital

At least nine students of a government school in Uttar Pradesh were admitted to hospital on Tuesday (December 3) after a dead rat was found in the midday meal served to them. The students of Janta Inter College government school at Pachenda in Mustafabad area of Muzaffarnagar district were served dal-rice as per menu of Tuesday. Sources told Zee Media that some students spotted the dead rat in the midday meal and many students then started complaining of uneasiness. The affected students were admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

The midday meal at school is supplied by a Hapur-based organisation called the Jan Kalyan Sewa Samiti. Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate Selva Kumari immediately rushed to the school after hearing the news and ordered the policemen to register an FIR against Jan Kalyan Sewa Samiti.

On November 30, another incident had highlighted the poor state of the education system in Uttar Pradesh when an English teacher at a government school in Unnao failed to read even a few lines of English language from a book. Interestingly, the teacher teaches the very same language to the student at the government school.

The incident came to light after District Magistrate Devendra Kumar Pandey conducted an inspection to assess the ground situation of the state of affairs in government schools. During the check, when DM Devendra Kumar asked an English teacher in in Sikandarpur Sarausi to read few lines from the book, she struggled to read even a sentence properly.