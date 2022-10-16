NewsIndia
RAPE AND MURDER CASE

Death sentence for Rajasthan Man, who had raped, beaten girl to death

The court dealing with Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases sentenced Singh to death today after finding him guilty, he said. The man had first raped the victim and then then beat her to death with a stick.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 12:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Death sentence for Rajasthan Man, who had raped, beaten girl to death

Taking a tough decision, a court in Rajasthan's Pali district on Saturday awarded sentenced a man to death for raping and murdering a 10-year-old girl in January, the victim's counsel said. POCSO court Judge Surendra Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Narpat Singh. The incident took place in January following which the 22-year-old was arrested, the girl's counsel, Kamlesh Deora, said.

The court dealing with Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases sentenced Singh to death today after finding him guilty, he said. The man had first raped the victim and then then beat her to death with a stick. Her body was found in a well, Deora said. The charge sheet against him was filed before the court in February after which he was sent to jail, he said.

Live Tv

Rape and Murder caseRajasthan rape caseRajasthan Rape and Murder CaseRape and Murder Rajasthan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN