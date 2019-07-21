Death toll in Assam floods jumps to 62 as situation remains grim in 24 districts

The death toll in Assam floods has climbed to 62 and around 57 lakh people have been affected by floods which have wreaked havoc in at least 32 districts of the state.

Though the situation has slowly started to improve, government sources said that at least 24 districts are still badly affected by floods. Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said on Saturday that a total of 3,034 villages in 24 districts are still reeling under the effect of floods. The districts are - Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Bishbnath, Shonitpur, Darang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bangaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Kamrup (metro), Morigaon, Nagaon, Karbi Anglang, Golaghat, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Kachar and Karimganj.

The ASDMA said that a total of 689 relief camps are currently operational in flood-hit districts in order to provide relief to the affected people. As per government records, 1,31,586 people are living in these relief camps.

The rising floodwater level in the state had put the life of wild animals of Kaziranga National Park, Manas National Park and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in danger, forcing many wild animals to move out of the Kaziranga National Park to save their lives. Kaziranga National Park is spread across the floodplains of the Brahmaputra river, which was flowing above the danger level three days ago. According to ASDMA, though the water level of Brahmaputra has now receded it is still flowing near the danger level.

Several teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are working in affected districts to provide relief to flood-hit people.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday stressed that the state government is taking all necessary to provide relief to flood-hit people. Sonowal also thanked the Central government for helping the Assam government. "Assam govt is doing everything to provide relief to people affected by floods in the state. I want to thank Central government & Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on behalf of the people of Assam for their help," Sonowal was quoted as saying by ANI.