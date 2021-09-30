हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ecuador prison riot

Death toll in Ecuador prison riot climbs over 100

The riots took place on Tuesday. Initially, the officials had reported the death toll to be 30.

Death toll in Ecuador prison riot climbs over 100
Representational Image

Quito: Ecuadorian officials have said more than 100 inmates were killed in a prison riot in the southwest port city of Guayaquil, after initially reporting the death toll to be 30.

The riots took place on Tuesday, reported Xinhua news agency.

The number of injured in the melee at Litoral Penitentiary remained at 52, according to the government agency in-charge of prisons, the National Service for Comprehensive Attention to Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI).

"The @SNAI_Ec reports that up to now more than 100 deceased inmates and 52 injured have been confirmed during the incidents that occurred Tuesday," the agency posted on its Twitter account.

The National Police, the Ecuadorian Prosecutor`s Office and other authorities continue to investigate the prison riot, one of the two deadliest of the year in Ecuador, which is facing a serious prison crisis, the agency added.

In February, a series of coordinated riots at four prisons left 79 inmates dead and some 20 people wounded, including police officers.

The tragedy led Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso on Wednesday to decree a 60-day state of emergency throughout the prison system to prevent further outbreaks of violence.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ecuador prison riotEcuadorLitoral PenitentiaryGuillermo Lasso
Next
Story

Veteran Congress leader Natwar Singh targets Gandhis over Punjab crisis, says party's in a mess

Must Watch

PT6M45S

Bollywood Breaking: Arjun Kapoor-John's film 'Ek Villain Returns' to release on Eid