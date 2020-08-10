Death toll in Kerala Idukki landslide rises to 48, rescue operation turns challenging

Idukki: The landslide that destroyed a row of 20 houses of tea estate workers in the high range Idukki district of Kerala rose to 48 after five more bodies were recovered from the debris on Monday (August 10).

The hilly terrain is making the rescue extremely challenging at Rajamala, said officials.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) resumed rescue operations in Idukki`s Rajamala on Monday. In a tweet, SN Pradhan, the Director-General of NDRF said that teams are battling odds of rain, slush and terrain."#KeralaRains2020 UPDATE 10/08/2020 #Landslide,Munnar @NDRFHQ work on-site w/State/local agencies. Battling odds of rain/slush/terrain etc. OPS RESUMED SINCE MORNING TODAY," Pradhan tweeted.

The rescue personnel are split into teams so as to widen the search. NDRF chief in charge of south Indian state, Rekha Nambiar is leading the 55-member team which is entrusted with the search and rescue mission.

On Friday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to kin of the deceased.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued orange alerts for five districts as Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kannur today.

Following heavy rain, a hillock on the tea plantation at Rajamala, a remote village near Munnar, had come down, burying the estate quarters in the early hours of Friday. According to the government, 78 people were staying at the spot where the tragedy occurred. Officials said efforts were on to find the rest.