Death toll in Kerala's Idukki district landslide increases to 52

Idukki: The death count in the landslide that destroyed several houses in the Idukki district of Kerala rose to 52 by Tuesday (August 11, 2020) afternoon.

The special task force teams recovered three more bodies in the Rajamala area.

"Bodies of two men and a woman were recovered, personnel of NDRF, fire, forest and police departments have expanded their search operations to the downstream of a river in their efforts to trace 19 more people who were still missing in the August 7 tragedy near Rajamala," PTI news agency quoted an official.

Few reports said that the water level at Mullaperiyar reservoir in Idukki district has reached 136.85 feet by Tuesday afternoon.

Subsequently, the Idukki district Collector held discussions with the Collector of Theni (Tamil Nadu) regarding the release of water through the tunnel to Vaigai dam.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are on in Kuttanada, Allapuzha, Munnar, Teekoi and Kottayam.



As per NDRC Chief, Satya Pradhan, there are approximately 78 victims in Munnar landslides, of which, 51 have been found dead, and 12 are alive (four still in hospital), while, around 14-15 people are still missing.

Although, the water level have receded in many low-lying areas of Kottayam and Alappuzha districts.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on August 7 had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to kin of the deceased.