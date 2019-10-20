Death tolls rises to five in Vadodara building collapse incident

Vadodara: A multi-story building collapsed in Chhani Jakatnaka area of Vadodara on Saturday while work to demolish the building was underway.

There were around ten workers involved in the demolition process of the building which belonged to construction major Larsen and Toubro.

Earlier on Sunday, the rescue team confirmed the death of five-person who were present inside the building. The other five workers managed to save themselves from the mishappening.

Om Jadeja fire officer of Vadodara said, ''At least ten people were involved in the demolition work of the building, five of them managed to save themselves and there were two casualties reported.''

Live TV

On Saturday, reports confirmed the death of one person who was identified as Kaifil Pathan the contractor of the building.

The fire brigade team started the rescue operation soon after the incident was reported.

The place also had a gathering of locals and party leaders who reached the spot to take account of the incident.

According to the information shared by the fire officer, the rescue operation is still under process.