Haryana, though not a large state, is currently in the spotlight as the upcoming assembly elections approach. This time, the political landscape is shaped by the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the BJP secured 5 out of 10 seats, while the remaining 5 were won by the INDIA Bloc. This result marked a significant blow to the BJP, a party that has been in power in Haryana since 2014 and previously achieved a sweeping victory in the 2019 general elections, winning all 10 seats.

Since its formation in 1966, Haryana has witnessed 11 Chief Ministers, representing various political parties over the years. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma of the Indian National Congress (INC) became the state’s first Chief Minister in 1966. The current Chief Minister is Nayab Singh Saini of the BJP, who took office on March 12, 2024, following the resignation of Manohar Lal Khattar, who served as CM for a decade from October 2014 to March 2024.

Haryana's political history includes prominent figures like Bhajan Lal Bishnoi and Devi Lal. Devi Lal, the state’s fifth Chief Minister and a Janata Dal leader, also served as Deputy Prime Minister of India under Prime Ministers V.P. Singh and Chandra Shekhar.

The state has experienced three brief periods of President's Rule. The first instance occurred from November 2, 1967, to May 22, 1968, followed by a second spell from April 30, 1977, to June 21, 1977. The third and most recent imposition of President’s Rule was from April 6, 1991, to July 23, 1991.

Haryana's political landscape is dominated by major parties such as the BJP, INC, and Janata Dal, reflecting the state’s dynamic and diverse political history.