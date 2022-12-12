December 2022 Holidays: How many days will schools remain shut this month? Check full list here

Getting up at 6 am to catch a school bus can be very tough during chilly winter mornings for children. It becomes even more difficult when it’s the Christmas season and school, college students look forward to the winter holidays. Apart from weekends, schools and colleges give ‘winter break’ to students that lasts for almost 10 days, depending on individual institutions. Though this year, Christmas falls on Sunday, but apart from that the schools are set to remain closed during winter vacations. These vacations help students plan their vacations and spend some quality time with their loved ones. Further, to add to the winter holidays, December brings five Saturdays and four Sundays apart from the much-awaited winter break.

Also read: Cyclone Mandous: Tamil Nadu Schools, Colleges to remain SHUT TODAY in Chennai and THESE DISTRICTS- Check here

Check the full list of Saturdays and Sundays in December 2022 here:

Saturdays in December 2022

1st Saturday - December 3, 2022

2nd Saturday - December 10, 2022

3rd Saturday - December 17, 2022

4th Saturday - December 24, 2022 (Christmas eve)

5th Saturday - December 31, 2022

Sundays in December 2022

1st Sunday - December 4, 2022

2nd Sunday - December 11, 2022

3rd Sunday - December 18, 2022

4th Sunday - December 25, 2022 (Christmas)

These holidays also help students to focus more on their careers as those who are in 12th will soon be sitting for board exams and entrances. During this period, people also take resolutions to welcome another year with a promise to become a better version of themselves and plan to move ahead in life.

Christmas is that time of the year when families meet and share cheers with each other before the year ends. It brings joy to a monotonous schedule and works as a month of manifestation. People around the world come together not just to celebrate Jesus Christ’s birth but also to celebrate togetherness and love.