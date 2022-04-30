हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shivpal Singh Yadav

Decision at 'right time': Shivpal Singh Yadav on chances of him, Azam Khan forming new morcha

Shivpal, the uncle of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, said that he was not joining BJP. 

Decision at &#039;right time&#039;: Shivpal Singh Yadav on chances of him, Azam Khan forming new morcha

New Delhi: Amid a widening rift with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) (PSPL) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav on Friday (April 29, 2022) did not rule out forming a front with jailed SP leader Azam Khan and said that a decision on this will be taken at the right time.

When asked by a reporter about the chances of him and Khan forming a new morcha, Yadav said, "A decision on this will be taken at the right time... After he comes out of jail."

Akhilesh's uncle added that he will discuss the matter with party leaders after Eid.

Shivpal Yadav, however, reiterated that he was not joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

He had earlier hit out at Akhilesh's remarks alluding to the former's apparent closeness to the ruling BJP and dared the SP chief to expel him from the legislature party.

"Under his leadership, the Samajwadi Party's (SP) approach of launching a struggle for people's causes is nowhere to be seen today," he had said in an apparent dig at Akhilesh.

Speaking in favour of Azam Khan, the PSPL chief said he is being harassed over "small cases".

Shivpal, who visited Khan in Sitapur jail last Friday, also rued that the Samajwadi Party under the leadership of Mulayam Singh Yadav should have agitated in parliament on the Azam Khan issue.

It is notable that Azam Khan's bail plea is expected to come up in the Supreme Court on May 2. The 10-time MLA from Rampur Sadar is in Sitapur jail for over the past two years in connection with multiple cases.

"Had Mulayam Singh Yadav sat on a dharna in front of the Lok Sabha on the Azam Khan issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has tremendous respect for Neta Ji would have heard him out sympathetically," he claimed.

(With agency inputs)

Shivpal Singh YadavAzam KhanAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi PartySPBJPPragatisheel Samajwadi Party
