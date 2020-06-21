हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mahakumbh 2021

Decision on Mahakumbh in February 2021: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat

CM Rawat said, "I assure you that Mahakumbh Mela will be organized according to the tradition of Sanatan Dharma."

Decision on Mahakumbh in February 2021: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat
File Photo (IANS)

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday (June 21) held a meeting with the members of Akhara Parishad to take a call on the Mahakumbh-2021 and said the decision will be taken by February 2021.

CM Rawat took to his official Twitter account and wrote, "Keeping in view the prevailing circumstances, a decision will be taken by the government along with the Akhada Parishad regarding Mahakumbh-2021 in February next year."

He added, "I assure you that Kumbh Mela will be organized according to the tradition of Sanatan Dharma."

CM Rawat also said that Mahant Harigiri Ji Maharaj of Akhara Parishad told that the Mahatmas of all the akharas mutually agreed that the Mahakumbh Mela should be organized as per schedule.

Earlier yesterday, CM Rawat along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a detailed discussion over Kawad Yatra through video conferencing and decided to suspend the Kanwar Yatra amid the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

