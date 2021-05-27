Decision on UP board Class 12 exams likely by May end: Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

Lucknow: Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh is all set to conduct the board examinations of class 12 for academic session 2020-21.

The education department is prepared to conduct the board examination as it has already printed the question papers and arranged 8,513 examination centres to maintain the COVID-19 protocols, according to reports.

The education department is going to maintain COVID-19 protocols strictly at board examination centres.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma has stated that he will discuss the class 12 board exam matter with the state CM and a decision is likely by month-end.

"We have already printed the papers, made sets of decoded copies, and allocated 8,513 centers to follow social distancing during examinations. We're analysing COVID situation." he told ANI.

The health department is reportedly ready to assist the state in conducting the class 12 board exams as soon as the education department concludes the dates for the examination.

"When education dept will finalise (dates for 12th board exams) then health dept will see how to maintain COVID protocols in centers. We've conducted panchayat polls & other programs following COVID protocols. So, it won't be difficult for us," UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh told ANI.

It is pertinent to know that the Uttar Pradesh education department has not canceled board examinations for class 10 yet. It will announce the decision of the board examination at the end of month May after reviewing the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

