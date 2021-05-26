UPSSSC Recruitment 2021: More than 50,000 posts vacant in Group C due to COVID-19 pandemic

Lucknow: Amid the surging infection of COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) could not start the recruitment process for more than 50,000 vacant posts in the group C services of the UPSSSC.

Although the UPSSSC is trying to get started with the recruitment process, the plans are failing due to surging COVID-19 cases.

Recently, the UPSSSC has released a 'one-time' registration process in which candidates have to register just once and will not have to provide their documents again and again while filling the forms.

As many as 540454 candidates have registered out of which 106323 forms have been verified till now.

UPSSSC head Pravir Kumar is quoted in the media as saying that the COVID-19 has impacted the process but the commission is working. People will be recruited to the vacant posts after the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET), he added.

Notably, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the departments to send the information of vacant posts of group C to the commission which has placed advertisements for the vacant posts.

