Declare Netaji's birthday as a national holiday: Mamata appeals to PM Modi

New Delhi: On the occasion of Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary on Sunday (January 23, 2022), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare Netaji's birthday as a national holiday.

Taking to Twitter, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief said that Netaji is a national and global icon and his rise from Bengal is unmatched in the annals of Indian history.

"We again appeal to the Central Government that Netaji’s birthday be declared a National Holiday to allow the entire Nation to pay homage to the National Leader and celebrate #DeshNayakDibas in most befitting manner," she said.

Mamata stated that this year a tableau will be displayed on the Republic Day Parade on 'Netaji' and will also feature other eminent freedom fighters from Bengal to commemorate the 75th year of Independence of India.

We again appeal to the Central Government that Netaji’s birthday be declared a National Holiday to allow the entire Nation to pay homage to the National Leader and celebrate #DeshNayakDibas in most befitting manner.(7/7) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 23, 2022

She said that Bose is the epitome of patriotism, courage, leadership, unity and brotherhood.

ALSO READ | 'Profoundly shocked': Mamata to PM Modi on Bengal’s tableau exclusion from R-Day parade

"Netaji has been and will continue to be an inspiration for generations," Mamata Banerjee added.

He is an epitome of patriotism, courage, leadership, unity and brotherhood. Netaji has been and will continue to be an inspiration for generations. (2/7) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 23, 2022

Mamata informed that the Government of West Bengal is celebrating his 125th Birth Anniversary as 'Desh Nayak Dibas' in a befitting manner all over the state following protocols.

"Among some long-term initiatives to commemorate Netaji, a National University with international collaborations, Jai Hind University, is being set up with 100% state funding," she said.

"Drawing inspiration from Netaji’s thoughts on National Planning Commission, a Bengal Planning Commission will be set up to help the state in its planning initiatives," the TMC supremo added.

Live TV