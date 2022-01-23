हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to unveil hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate today

PM Modi in a tweet said that an iconic statue will be installed at the helm of India Gate to honour the memory of India’s great freedom fighter and his supreme sacrifice for the nation’s independence.

PM Narendra Modi to unveil hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the hologram statue of the legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on Sunday (January 23, 2022).

The Prime Minister's gesture will come in view of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. PM Modi on Friday announced that a grand statue of the freedom fighter will be installed at India Gate “as a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him”.

The prime minister in a tweet said that an iconic statue will be installed at the helm of India Gate to honour the memory of India’s great freedom fighter and his supreme sacrifice for the nation’s independence.

“At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him,” PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi further said, “Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary.”

Official sources said the dimension of the granite statue will be 28 feet long and six feet wide and added that its installation will be a case of India "reclaiming" its history.

Additionally, the Bose family in Kolkata appreciated the Government of India`s (GoI) decision to install a statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at the India Gate on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary.

"We appreciate Centre`s initiative to place Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose`s statue at India Gate. But if you really want to honour him, implement his inclusive ideology of uniting all communities; real homage to liberated India remains incomplete," said Chandra Kumar Bose, Netaji`s grandnephew on Friday.

Chandra Kumar Bose while speaking to ANI said, "The proposal to have the liberator of India Subhash Chandra Bose statue at the India gate has been there for many years. I had submitted my proposal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on eight issues. Out of which one proposal was for a statue in front of the India Gate which is a strategic location and the right location to pay a befitting tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose."

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiPrime Minister Narendra ModiNetaji Subhas Chandra BoseIndia GateAzad Hind FaujIndependence movement
Next
Story

Good governance not visible in Jammu and Kashmir, only tall claims are, says Congress

Must Watch

PT7M38S

Zee News Exclusive: How much did Bikru's situation change after the elimination of Vikas Dubey?