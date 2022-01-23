PM Narendra Modi to unveil hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the hologram statue of the legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on Sunday (January 23, 2022).

The Prime Minister's gesture will come in view of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. PM Modi on Friday announced that a grand statue of the freedom fighter will be installed at India Gate “as a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him”.

The prime minister in a tweet said that an iconic statue will be installed at the helm of India Gate to honour the memory of India’s great freedom fighter and his supreme sacrifice for the nation’s independence.

“At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him,” PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi further said, “Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary.”

Official sources said the dimension of the granite statue will be 28 feet long and six feet wide and added that its installation will be a case of India "reclaiming" its history.

Additionally, the Bose family in Kolkata appreciated the Government of India`s (GoI) decision to install a statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at the India Gate on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary.

"We appreciate Centre`s initiative to place Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose`s statue at India Gate. But if you really want to honour him, implement his inclusive ideology of uniting all communities; real homage to liberated India remains incomplete," said Chandra Kumar Bose, Netaji`s grandnephew on Friday.

Chandra Kumar Bose while speaking to ANI said, "The proposal to have the liberator of India Subhash Chandra Bose statue at the India gate has been there for many years. I had submitted my proposal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on eight issues. Out of which one proposal was for a statue in front of the India Gate which is a strategic location and the right location to pay a befitting tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose."

