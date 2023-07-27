DECODED: Opposition Alliance INDIA's Strategy To Corner Modi Government In Parliament On Maipur, Delhi Service Bill

During the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament 2023, all members of the opposition alliance 'INDIA' group will wear black clothes to protest against the government's handling of the Manipur issue. In response to the government's refusal to discuss the Manipur issue in Parliament, the Indian National Development Alliance (INDIA) has instructed all its MPs to wear black attire when attending the session. The opposition often resorts to wearing black clothes to register their protest against various issues concerning the government. They demand that Prime Minister Modi address the Manipur issue before any debate starts in the Parliament.

Parliament's Productivity Remains Low

Both the opposition and ruling party members have taken a hard stance, leading to a deadlock in both houses during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament 2023. The session commenced on July 20 and is scheduled to conclude on August 11. Since the outbreak of communal violence in Manipur on May 3, more than 160 people have lost their lives, and hundreds have been injured. In response to this situation, the Congress party has issued a whip, mandating the presence of all its Rajya Sabha MPs in the house today.

Congress Issues Whip for Today

The Chief Whip of Congress in the Rajya Sabha issued a three-line whip stating, "Thursday, July 27, 2023, will witness crucial discussions in the Rajya Sabha. All members of the Congress party are requested to be present in the house from 11 am until the adjournment to support the party's stand." The whip is being considered of utmost significance.

Delhi Ordinance

It should be noted that the Supreme Court had ordered the elected government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to handle all services in Delhi, except police, public order, and land. One week after this verdict, on May 19, the central government issued a controversial Delhi government order. Now, the government aims to convert this order into a law. The proposal has already been passed in the Lok Sabha and can be presented in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Will the Government Get the Proposal Passed in the Rajya Sabha?

The opposition alliance 'INDIA,' led by the Congress party, also includes the Aam Aadmi Party. Hence, the Congress party has directed all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the house on Thursday to oppose the Delhi government order issued by the central government. The strength of both alliances in the house is almost equal, making the focus shift to the neutral parties like the Biju Janata Dal, Vaisakhi Congress, and some independent MPs. It is believed that with the help of their contacts, the central government will manage to get this proposal passed in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament 2023.