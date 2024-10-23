In a significant meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat down with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Russia, marking their first face-to-face interaction in five years. As the world watched closely, many speculated on what issues were discussed between the two leaders. In today's episode of DNA news show, Zee News analysed what message did PM Modi deliver to Chinese President Xi Jinping, and how does it impact the global stage?

The last time Xi Jinping visited India was in 2019, just months before the deadly Galwan clash that saw Chinese and Indian soldiers in a brutal conflict. India responded with full force, matching China’s military presence along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Every time Chinese troops tried to advance, Indian soldiers pushed them back. It was this show of strength that ultimately forced China to agree to a resolution after four years.

Though China agreed to disengage, reports from Beijing indicated that Xi Jinping had instructed his army to remain prepared for war, highlighting the distrust that still exists. For India, the Galwan clash is just one of many reasons to remain cautious of China. From the 1962 war following the Panchsheel Agreement to the recent skirmishes, China has a long history of breaking promises.

During the meeting, PM Modi made it clear that India’s security and sovereignty are of utmost importance. His message was firm: India will not tolerate China’s aggressive behavior. This is a new India, one that won’t back down in the face of threats.

The meeting in Kazan wasn’t just about India and China. By meeting both Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, PM Modi also sent a message to the West, particularly the United States. In the backdrop of tensions over Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, where the FBI implicated an Indian officer, Modi made it clear from the BRICS platform that India will not be pressured by unilateral actions or external forces.

Whether it’s China or the U.S., PM Modi’s stance is clear: the world is now multipolar. Being a superpower no longer means dictating terms or intimidating others.