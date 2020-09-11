Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews LAC situation amid rising tensions with China; NSA, CDS, tri-service chiefs attend

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a high-level meeting to review the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) amid heightened border tensions with China. NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three services chiefs and top Defence Ministry officials are attending the high-level meeting at the South Block office.

The meeting also coincides with India, China Brigade commanders-level interaction which is underway at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh since 11 am on Friday (September 11, 2020) morning.

The interaction has been happening on a daily basis since last many days except with an interlude on Monday and Tuesday when the Chinese side allegedly indulged in provocative action around Rezang La at LAC. According to a source, the aim of the talks is to "exchange views on daily activities so that there are no misunderstandings and make sure the communication lines are open".

During the ground commanders’ interaction earlier this week, both sides decided to hold Corps commanders' levels talks. While the date and time of the meet is yet to be decided, it will be the sixth such meet since June.

So far, five Lt Gen-level or Corps Commander talks have taken place between the Indian and Chinese armies on June 6, 22 and 30; July 14 and August 2.

Hopes are high that after India, China Foreign Ministers' joint statement calling for disengagement at the border will ease things on the ground. India has marked its presence on the south bank of Pangong lake and several dominating heights close to China's existing positions at Finger 4, north bank of the lake.

The Chinese have occupied Finger 4 to Finger 8 in the north bank of Pangong lake and as part of disengagement, India has repeatedly asked Chinese forces to go on its side of LAC and vacate the area.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministers of India and China held a nearly 2-hour-30-minute long meet in Moscow on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meet.

Issuing a joint statement on the matter, the countries asserted that the five-point statement will "guide their approach to the current situation". Both countries also agreed that border troops of both sides should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions.