Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches ‘Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot’ website at National War Memorial Complex

Citizens will be able to contribute to the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund through the website.

Oct 14, 2022
New Delhi: At a ceremony at the National War Memorial Complex, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches the 'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot' (MBKS) website for the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF). This programme is in honour of our heroes, because of their sacrifice, our country is safe. Our armed forces have responded to challenges with great enthusiasm, whether it is to win wars, fight for India's integrity, or counter-terrorist activities from across the border says Defence Minister. He further added that In the journey of the nation's growth, people should feel like responsible riders, not free riders. 

It is our moral and national duty to help families of martyrs and injured soldiers as we can never repay what they have done for the country, he said. The website will enable citizens to contribute to the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF).

"When we help soldiers or their families, it should not be with a feeling of charity or favour, but with a feeling of gratitude," Singh said. AFBCWF is a tri-service fund, which is used to grant immediate financial assistance of ex-gratia to the families of soldiers, sailors, and airmen who get killed or get grievously injured in active military operations, a senior Army official said.

(With agencies' inputs)

