Defence Minister Rajnath Singh slams Mamata Banerjee, says 'Didi's conduct unbecoming of a CM'

Kolkata: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (April 13) lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said her conduct is unbecoming of a CM while addressing a public rally in West Bengal`s Swarupnagar.

The Union Defence Minister said, "You talk nonsense about our PM. Why do you blame him for everything? I have also been a Chief Minister, I know how a CM should behave," slamming Mamata Banerjee for speaking and protesting against the Election Commission after the agency on Monday put a ban on her preventing her from campaigning.

Alleging that bombs were being made to attack opponents in the state, Rajnath Singh said, "I saw on TV that there`s a bomb factory here. I thought it was a government factory, but bombs were made to attack opponents. How was it possible to make bombs under the CM`s leadership? If BJP government is formed, there will be either bombs or us."

"EC has banned her for 24 hours citing MCC violation. She`s now against the EC. Didi, can you spare anyone?" he asked Mamata Banerjee.

In another rally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said that it is the Trinamool Congress, Left, and Congress who have to depend on outsiders, taking a jibe on Mamata Banerjee for her oft-repeated 'outsider' barb against him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amit Shah said that Banerjee terms him and Modi as outsiders but her party depends on votes from illegal immigrants, adding "Am I an outsider? Am I not a citizen of the country? Didi terms the country's prime minister as an outsider."

At a poll rally at tea garden town in Dooars area of Jalpaiguri district, he said "Let me tell you Didi who are outsiders. The Communists have imported their ideology from China and Russia. The leadership of Congress too is from outside - it has come from Italy."

Banerjee has been almost daily accusing the BJP leadership of being outsiders in West Bengal and bringing in goons from other states for the ongoing assembly elections in the state.

Notably, the fifth and sixth phases of the ongoing Assembly elections in the state will take place on April 17 and April 22, and the counting will take place on May 2.

(With Agency Inputs)

