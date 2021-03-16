Mamata Banerjee's attack allegations reveal desperation: Union Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday (March 16) called CM Mamata Banerjee's allegations of attack on her by BJP a desperate bid.

He said that the TMC supremo in her desperation to win the polls hatched out a conspiracy theory and blamed BJP for her leg injury.

"No one levelled allegations except Mamata didi. The reports of probe agencies and observers state that the accident occurred due to security lapses," Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

"But it is a result of her desperation that she is accusing BJP for her injury. I hope she recovers soon," Singh added.

Singh said he was confident of BJP's victory with a clear majority in the upcoming polls.

"The numbers in 2019 Lok Sabha polls is an indication of the change that is going to happen in Bengal with the upcoming state Legislative Assembly election," Singh said.

When asked if not declaring a CM candidate before the elections could hamper their chances, Singh replied in negative.

"No. Ours is a democratic party. The elected MLAs will choose their leader," he said.

On Banerjee's jibe at PM Narendra Modi calling him incompetent, Singh said that those allegations hold no value and that the party has been successfully running the government at the centre since 2014 under PM Modi's leadership.

"People have supported us. We got more number of seats in the second term. If we had not run government properly then we would not have achieved a majority in 2019 polls," Singh said.

He further said that the Congress and Left parties, who are also contesting the polls, have lost their political significance in the country.

Meanwhile, Banerjee mounted a scathing attack on the BJP alleging that they are “conspiring to kill” her.

Addressing a poll rally at Bankura in West Bengal, Banerjee said that despite farmers protesting at the Delhi borders, all the BJP ministers are here in Bengal.

Banerjee also accused Union Home Minister and BJP senior leader Amit Shah of hatching a conspiracy to harass Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders. She further claimed that he is getting "frustrated" by "poor turnout" at his rallies.

