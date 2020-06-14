Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to hold 'Jammu & Kashmir Jan Samvad rally' via video conferencing today

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold 'Jammu & Kashmir Jan Samvad rally' via video conferencing on Sunday (May 14, 2020).

On Monday (June 8) Rajnath had addressed a Jan Samvad rally in Maharashtra where he slammed Rahul Gandhi for doing politics in India-China border issues. Singh said, ''

Being the Defense Minister of the country, I want to say that whatever I have to say, I will say inside Parliament, I will not mislead people. '' He further exhorted Rahul Gandhi and Congress to stop spreading confusion over China dispute.

Rajnath also assured people of Maharashtra that Centre will provide all possible help to the state. He said, ''We are ready to provide all assistance to the Maharashtra government to fight COVID-19.''

Meanwhile, to mark the completion of one year of the Narendra Modi-led government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold at least 750 virtual rallies across the nation .in which 1,000 virtual conferences will also be held by national and state leadership