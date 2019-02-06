हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India

Defence Ministry reacts on reports of Army's TA/DA being put on hold, says no shortage of funds

The Defence Ministry also said that the shortfalls, if any, are not permanent and additional money will be provided if need arises. 

Defence Ministry reacts on reports of Army&#039;s TA/DA being put on hold, says no shortage of funds

NEW DELHI: Reacting to some media reports that the Army will no longer process travelling and dearness allowance (TA/DA) and advances and claims of the officers, Defence Ministry has issued a clarification stressing that adequate funds stands allocated under all heads, including the heads for temporary and permanent duty. 

The Defence Ministry also said that the shortfalls, if any, are not permanent and additional money will be provided if need arises. The Army pays temporary allowances to officers when they travel for purposes such as tours and training.

"At times, however, the allocated funds to specific head, which is based on predicted/ envisaged expenditure, may fall short of the actual expenditure. These shortfalls are only temporary and are resolved through routine reappropriation. Additional funds will be provided if necessity arises," the Defence Ministry said in a press release.

A Defence Ministry spokesman told PTI that the news is completely baseless and the hype created around it is unnecessary.

Some news articles were published on February 4 on the notification by Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (PCDA), Pune, that due to insufficient funds available under temporary and permanent duty heads of Army officers, no TA/DA advances and claims of the officers can be processed till receipt of sufficient funds under the relevant heads.

