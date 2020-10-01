हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian Army

Defence Ministry signs contract for supply of multi-mode hand grenades to Indian Army

The contract was signed by the Acquisition Wing of Defence Ministry. 

Defence Ministry signs contract for supply of multi-mode hand grenades to Indian Army

In yet another boost to 'Make in India', the Ministry of Defence on Thursday signed a contract worth Rs 409 crore with a Nagpur-based company for the supply of 10,00,000 multi-mode hand grenades to the Indian Army. The contract was signed by the Acquisition Wing of Defence Ministry. 

These grenades will replace the hand grenade design of World War-II vintage, in use with the Indian Army. The grenades have a distinctive design and can be used in both offensive and defensive modes.

A statement read, "Providing a further boost to the ‘Make in India’ initiative of Government of India in the Defence Sector, Acquisition Wing of Ministry of Defence (MoD) today signed a contract with M/s Economic Explosive Ltd (EEL), (Solar Group) Nagpur for the supply of 10,00,000 Multi-Mode Hand Grenades to the Indian Army at an approximate cost of Rs 409 Crores. These grenades will be replacing the hand grenade design of World War-II vintage, in use with the Indian Army."

"The multi-mode hand grenade has been designed by DRDO/Terminal Ballistic Research Laboratories (TBRL) and is being produced by M/s EEL, Nagpur. The grenades have a distinctive design, in that, they can be used in both Offensive and Defensive Modes," the statement added.

"This is a flagship project showcasing public-private partnership under the aegis of Government of India (DRDO & MoD) enabling “AtmaNirbharta” in cutting edge ammunition technologies and accomplishes 100 per cent indigenous content," it further added.

