Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar gets additional charge of Secretary, Defence Production Dept

Special Secretary, Department of Defence Production Barun Mitra, shall hold the additional charge of the post of Defence Secretary and Secretary, Department of Defence Production from January 1, 2020, to January 3, 2020, during the period of absence or leave of Ajay Kumar.

New Delhi: Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar has been given the additional charge of Secretary, Department of Defence Production. An official statement on Tuesday said, "The competent authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Defence Production to Dr Ajay Kumar, lAS (KL:85), Secretary, Department of Defence, until further orders upon superannuation of Shri Subash Chandra, lAS (KN:86) on 31.12.2019."

The competent authority has also approved to give the additional charge of the post of Secretary, Ministry of Culture to Yogendra Tripathy, currently Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism. "The competent authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Ministry of Culture to Shri Yogendra Tripathy, lAS (KN:85), Secretary, Ministry of Tourism until further orders upon relinquishing of the charge of the post by Shri Arun Goel, lAS (PB:85) on his appointment as Secretary, Department of Heavy Industry," said the official statement.

Defence SecretaryAjay KumarDefence Production Secretary
