Dehradun Accident: 6 Dead, No Complaints Filed Yet; Police Seek Legal Answers

Dehradun Accident: The families of six students killed in a road accident in Dehradun have not yet lodged a formal complaint with the police, which could prompt authorities to initiate action, reported The Times of India. The horrific accident at the Dehradun’s ONGC chowk claimed lives of three women and three men travelling in an Innova car around 1.30 a.m. on Tuesday while one sustained injury.

After the initial investigation indicated the truck driver may not be at fault, police are consulting legal experts on possible steps forward.

Inspector KC Bhatt of the Cantt police station stated that they are awaiting a formal complaint from the victims' families before proceeding with a case, according to the ToI’s report.

Key Details Of Dehradun Accident