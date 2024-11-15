Dehradun Accident: 6 Dead, No Complaints Filed Yet; Police Seek Legal Answers
The horrific accident at the Dehradun’s ONGC chowk claimed lives of three women and three men travelling in an Innova car.
Trending Photos
Dehradun Accident: The families of six students killed in a road accident in Dehradun have not yet lodged a formal complaint with the police, which could prompt authorities to initiate action, reported The Times of India. The horrific accident at the Dehradun’s ONGC chowk claimed lives of three women and three men travelling in an Innova car around 1.30 a.m. on Tuesday while one sustained injury.
After the initial investigation indicated the truck driver may not be at fault, police are consulting legal experts on possible steps forward.
Inspector KC Bhatt of the Cantt police station stated that they are awaiting a formal complaint from the victims' families before proceeding with a case, according to the ToI’s report.
Key Details Of Dehradun Accident
-
A reportedly speeding Innova car slammed into the back of a container truck, reducing the four-wheeler to a mangled wreck. The mishap claimed the lives of six students and left one critically injured.
-
The six students who lost their lives in the Dehradun accident were identified as Kunal Kukreja (23) from Himachal Pradesh, and Atul Agrawal (24), Rishabh Jain (24), Navya Goel (23), Kamakshi (20), and Guneet (19), all from Dehradun, Uttarakhand.
-
A seventh occupant, Siddhesh Agrawal (25), is critically injured and is receiving treatment at Synergy Hospital, authorities said. Details about the students' institution and their whereabouts prior to the accident remain unclear.
-
Rescuers had to cut open the car to extract the bodies and the injured. The victims' bodies were severely damaged, with some recovered in a disfigured state.
-
As per media reports, five of the victims were from Dehradun, and one was from Chamba. Reports suggest the group was on a late-night drive before the accident occurred.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv