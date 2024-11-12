Horrific Uttarakhand Accident: Truck Collision Kills Six Students, Leaves One Critically Injured

A tragic road accident in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, claimed the lives of at least six students, while one sustained injury. The accident happened around 2 a.m. on Tuesday near the ONGC intersection when a truck collided with an Innova car, smashing it into pieces. All the victims are said to be students from a private college. The truck driver fled the scene after abandoning the vehicle.

The bodies of the victims have been sent to Doon Hospital, while the injured student was taken to Mahant Indresh Hospital. The concerned SP visited the hospital to monitor the situation.

The victims, both male and female students, were from Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. They were identified as Guneet (19), Kamakshi (20), Navya Goyal (23), Rishabh Jain (24), Kunal Kukreja (23), and Atul Agarwal (24). The injured student, Siddhesh Agarwal, is a resident of Dehradun, reported IANS.