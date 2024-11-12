Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2818906https://zeenews.india.com/india/horrific-uttarakhand-accident-truck-collision-kills-six-students-leaves-one-critically-injured-2818906.html
NewsIndia
DEHRADUN ACCIDENT

Horrific Uttarakhand Accident: Truck Collision Kills Six Students, Leaves One Critically Injured

A tragic road accident in Dehradun killed six college students and injured one, after a truck collided with their car.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2024, 11:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Horrific Uttarakhand Accident: Truck Collision Kills Six Students, Leaves One Critically Injured Picture source: PTI

A tragic road accident in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, claimed the lives of at least six students, while one sustained injury. The accident happened around 2 a.m. on Tuesday near the ONGC intersection when a truck collided with an Innova car, smashing it into pieces. All the victims are said to be students from a private college. The truck driver fled the scene after abandoning the vehicle.

The bodies of the victims have been sent to Doon Hospital, while the injured student was taken to Mahant Indresh Hospital. The concerned SP visited the hospital to monitor the situation.

The victims, both male and female students, were from Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. They were identified as Guneet (19), Kamakshi (20), Navya Goyal (23), Rishabh Jain (24), Kunal Kukreja (23), and Atul Agarwal (24). The injured student, Siddhesh Agarwal, is a resident of Dehradun, reported IANS.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day
DNA Video
DNA: Why Does AMU Seek Minority Status?
DNA Video
DNA: All India Ulama Board’s Conditional Support to Mahavikas Aghadi
DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bhagwa-e-Hind?
DNA Video
DNA: Trump-Modi Friendship: Pakistan’s Worries Grow
DNA Video
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Bulldozer Politics in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Article 370 - CM Abdullah’s Gamble Falls Short?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK