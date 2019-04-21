Dehradun Police to use DNA testing to save children from begging racket

In order to check on the menace of children being used for begging in Dehradun, police officials here are set to use findings in DNA tests to curb illegal trafficking.

While dealing with a begging problem in the city, cops here have also had to contend with reports of children being taken away from their parents and then deployed for begging. In most cases, the innocent children never get to see their parents while those guilty of putting them to begging end up claiming to be their fathers and mothers.

Now, Dehradun Police will use DNA testing to ascertain such claims. If the DNA tests do not match, an investigation would be launched in a bid to reunite the children with their actual parents and save them from being on the streets asking for money.

A crucial meeting in this regard is scheduled to take place on Monday with senior officials from the police department as well as representatives from NGOs expected to deliberate on the plan of action.

(Reporting by Ram Anuj/Zee News)