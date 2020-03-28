Dehradun restaurants to remain open for take away, food deliveries amid lockdown due to coronavirus COVID-19

Dehradun: Dehradun district administration has allowed all restaurants in the city to keep their kitchens open for take away and food deliveries from Saturday amid 21-day nationwide lockdown. The vehicles of people rendering and availing essential services will not be stopped.

"Restaurants in Dehradun can keep their kitchens open for take away/food deliveries from today, amid coronavirus lockdown. Also, vehicles of people rendering/availing essential services will not be stopped," said Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Kumar Srivastava .

On Friday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had said that the state is in the first stage of COVID-19."The situation is being continuously monitored and as of now Uttarakhand is in the first stage but we are taking precautions," Rawat said.

The Chief Minister had held a meeting with Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly Speaker Premchandra Agarwal, among others, on the situation.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 748, including 67 cured, discharged and migrated cases and 19 deaths, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.