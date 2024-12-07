‘Deities Burnt; Temple Destroyed’: ISKCON Alleges Arson Attack On Bangladesh’s Dhaka Centre

The International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) alleged on Saturday that its centre in Dhaka, Bangladesh, was set ablaze. Radharamn Das, vice president of Kolkata ISKCON, claimed that miscreants torched the Shri Shri Radha Krishna Temple and Shri Shri Mahabhagya Lakshmi Narayan Temple. The incident occurred between 2 AM and 3 AM.

Das said in an X post, "ISKCON Namhatta Centre burned down in Bangladesh. The deities of Sri Laxmi Narayan and all items inside the temple were burned down completely. The centre is located in Dhaka."

The post further added, “The fire was initiated by lifting the tin roof at the back of the temple and using petrol or octane.”

Talking to news agency PTI, later in the day, Das said that the attack on the community and Vaishnavite members continues. He said vandals set fire to idols inside the temple at the Namhatta property.

Although ISKCON has raised the issue with the interim government in Bangladesh, Das claimed the police and administration have done little to address their concerns or resolve their grievances. He also expressed concern for Bangladeshi Hindu community leader Chinmoy Krishna Das after his bail was denied. He also raised alarms over the violent attacks.

Since the establishment of interim government and the ousting of the Awami League and Shiekh Hasina in August, ISKCON properties across Bangladesh have been targeted.

West Bengal BJP president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar condemned the arson attack on the ISKCON Namhatta Centre in Dhaka, Bangladesh. In a post on X, he said, "Strongly condemn the horrific arson attack on the #ISKCON Namhatta Centre in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which destroyed the Deities of Sri Sri Laxmi Narayan and sacred temple items."

He added, "This is an unforgivable act of hatred against a place of worship. Immediate action must be taken to bring the culprits to justice and ensure the safety of religious minorities," said Majumdar, the Union Minister of State for Education.