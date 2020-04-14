Dekho Apna Desh: Tourism Ministry launches webinar series; next on City of Kolkata

New Delhi: Union Ministry of Tourism on Tuesday (April 14) launched "DekhoApnaDesh" webinar series to provide information on many destinations, keeping in view COVID-19 pandemic that had a major impact on all human life and not just in India but globally.

With no movement happening either domestically or from across the border, the Tourism sector is hugely impacted, but the ministry has taken the help of technology to facilitate people to visit places and destinations virtually so that they can plan their travels for a later date.

In order to showcase sheer depth and expanse of the culture and heritage of Incredible India, the Tourism ministry's first webinar touched upon the long history of Delhi, according to the government statement. Today's webinar was titled " City of Cities- Delhi's Personal Diary'.

Notably, the webinar will be available in public domain soon on the ministry’s social media handles- IncredibleIndia on Instagram and Facebook. The next webinar is scheduled on the 16th of April from 11 am to 12 noon and shall take visitors to the amazing City of Kolkata.

Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel said "the series of webinars shall be an on-going feature and the ministry would work towards showcasing the diverse and remarkable history and culture of India, including its monuments, cuisine, arts, dance forms. natural landscapes, festivals and many other aspects of the rich Indian civilization."

"The core of the session-based itself on tourism awareness and social history. Laced with interesting anecdotes the session which was conducted by the India city walks for Ministry of Tourism, had enthusiastic participation with 5546 persons registering and many interesting questions were raised which depict the interest of the participants," said the statement.