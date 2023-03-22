Delhi: 6 Arrested Over Objectionable Posters On PM Narendra Modi, Police Suspect AAP Workers

New Delhi: Six people were arrested in Delhi in connection with 'objectionable' posters which were put up across the city including those against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the news agency ANI, some of the posters included derogatory remarks against PM Modi, for instance - "Modi Hatao Desh Bachao". Special CP Deependra Pathak told ANI that the Delhi Police has registered over 100 FIRs while six people have been arrested in the matter.

FIRs were registered in different districts across the city under sections of the Printing Press Act and Defacement of Property Act stated the Delhi police. The Aam Aadmi Party is suspected to be involved in the matter as per the police. Reportedly, a van was intercepted as it was leaving AAP's office and a few posters were seized as well. The investigation is ongoing in the case.

Earlier in 2021, the Aam Aadmi Party had owned up to putting up posters criticising PM Modi over the shortage of Covid-19 vaccines. At the time as well, the Delhi police had filed FIRs and arrested certain individuals in the matter.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, while speaking to The Print at the time, had said, "We have got these posters out across Delhi and I want to ask Modi’s Delhi Police that how can you arrest people for putting up some posters in a democracy like ours?"