Delhi: 6 Die After Inhaling Carbon Monoxide From Mosquito Repellant In Their Sleep

The six people reportedly died after inhaling fumes of carbon monoxide in their sleep produced by a mosquito repellant.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 11:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, six people of a family were found dead in their home in Delhi's Shastri Park area. They had reportedly inhaled carbon monoxide while they were sleeping. The toxic gas was produced as a result of the overnight burning of a mosquito repellant, the Deputy Commissioner Of Police, North East district told ANI.

The police reached the spot of the incident on Friday (March 31) morning after receiving information about it. The police took the people to the hospital, however, the 6 people were declared dead, as per a Hindustan Times.

(More details awaited)

 

 

