Delhi School Cab Driver Sexually Assaults 6-Year-Old Girl For One Year, Arrested

New Delhi: A six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the cab driver for the last one year during her commute from school to home in Southeast Delhi, an official said on Wednesday. The official said that an FIR under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 of POCSO Act was registered at Shaheen Bagh police station and the accused identified as Mohd Azhar (30), a resident of Jaitpur, has been arrested. According to police, the victim`s mother gave a complaint in which she stated that a cab is engaged for ferrying her daughter to her school Lady Irwin Senior Secondary School Defence Colony.

"Her daughter informed her that the driver of the cab Azhar has been touching her private parts inappropriately while ferrying her from school for the last about one year," said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast). "Acting on the complaint, the FIR was registered and the accused was arrested," said the DCP, adding that further probe is on.

11 Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted In Delhi's Ghazipur

Earlier on Monday, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 58-year-old man in Delhi`s Ghazipur area, the police said. According to the police, a PCR call was received last Friday at the Ghazipur police station informing about sexual assault on a minor girl, following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

"The victim, who is a Class 6 student at a government school, said that in the morning, she had gone to her aunt`s home which is near to her house. While she was coming back, the perpetrator dragged her into his home near GD Colony, stripped her naked, and made inappropriate physical advances towards her," said Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

A case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the POCSO Act has been registered based on the statement of the victim. The accused, who has been identified as Md Taqi Ahmed, has also been apprehended from a paper market based on a secret tip-off. "Ahmed owns the house where the assault took place, but presently he was residing in the Sarita Vihar area," the officer said.