Video: Bengaluru Woman Jumps Off Moving Rapido Bike After Driver Gropes Her

The incident occured within the boundaries of the Bengaluru's Yelahanka New Town police station when the woman booked a Rapido bike around 11 p.m. on April 21 to go to a friend's place in Indiranagar.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 05:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: A young woman jumped off a moving Rapido bike to avoid a molestation attempt by the rider in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru, news agency IANS quoted police as saying. The incident occurred late on April 21 within the boundaries of city's Yelahanka New Town police station, IANS said quoting police. Deepak Rao, a 27-year-old Thindlu resident and native of Andhra Pradesh, was apprehended. According to police, the woman booked a Rapido bike around 11 p.m. on April 21 to go to a friend's place in Indiranagar. The accused took her phone under the guise of getting an OTP and began sexually harassing her while she was moving. He'd also deviated from the path, heading towards Doddaballapur Road rather than Indiranagar. When questioned by the woman, he started to speed. 

Shocked by this, the woman jumped off from the vehicle near BMS College in Nagenahalli near Yelahanka. The security staff at the college gate rushed to her help. The accused, after seeing this, escaped from the spot.

A video of the horrific incident is increasingly going viral on social media. In the 11-second short clip, the woman pillion rider can be seen jumping off the motorbike while it is moving at high speed. She immediately starts running to the other side of the road, seeing this the biker takes a brief halt and flees the spot. Social media users are prasing the woman's courage and presence of mind, while others are calling it a heroic act. 

Woman Suffered Minor Injuries 

The girl had suffered injuries in hands and legs. As she was wearing a helmet, she escaped without major injuries to head and face. The victim then borrowed a mobile from them and informed her family and friends about the incident.

Later, the police were informed. The police obtained the CCTV footage of the incident and arrested the accused and sent him to judicial custody. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was inebriated during the incident. An investigation is underway.

