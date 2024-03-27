Delhi A Crime Capital? 6 Murders In 24 Hours, 4 Reported From This Region

NEW DELHI: Delhi, the national capital, experienced a grim day on Monday, with six separate murder cases reported within 24 hours, coinciding with the festive occasion of Holi. The motives behind these crimes varied, ranging from personal disputes to dowry harassment. However, in most of these cases, suspects were arrested by the police.

Alipur

The first incident occurred in Alipur, where a 27-year-old woman lost her life after her throat was slit, allegedly by her husband and in-laws. The suspects, including the husband Manjeet and his family members, were promptly apprehended. Initial investigations point towards dowry harassment as a possible cause.

Mongolpuri

In another tragic event in Outer Delhi's Mongolpuri, a woman was fatally shot, while her children sustained injuries. The prime suspect, Vivek, was arrested along with an accomplice, with the motive believed to be linked to a property dispute.

Raj Park

A woman's body was discovered near the Mongolpuri railway tracks in Raj Park, adding to the day's toll. The victim's identity was established, although the circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation.

Other Incidents Across Delhi

The wave of violence extended to various other parts of the city, including Northeast Delhi's Shastri Park, Shahdara’s Seemapuri, and North Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh, where incidents of murder unfolded.

Shahdara

In Shahdara, a man lost his life during a robbery attempt, underscoring the dangers of street crime in the city. The perpetrators have been apprehended, shedding light on the tragic consequences of such acts.

Shastri Park

A personal quarrel turned deadly in Shastri Park, claiming the life of a young salesman, highlighting the lethal outcomes of interpersonal conflicts.

Gulabi Bagh

An altercation in Gulabi Bagh escalated, resulting in one fatality and several injuries. The incident, reportedly sparked by a drug purchase, underscores the need for effective measures to curb substance-related violence.

The Delhi Police swiftly responded to the series of murders, apprehending suspects and launching thorough investigations into each case. Despite the festive atmosphere of Holi, law enforcement remained vigilant in maintaining public safety amidst the surge in violent incidents.